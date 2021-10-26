CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 155 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

