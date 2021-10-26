CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,330.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,220.16. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,333.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

