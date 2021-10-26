CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 116.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in LKQ by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

