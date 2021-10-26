CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254,924 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,440 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAA opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 296.71 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.