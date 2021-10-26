CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $543,676. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

