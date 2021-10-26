CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

