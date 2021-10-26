CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $92.58.

