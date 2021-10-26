CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.