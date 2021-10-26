Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $194,000 Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in DiamondHead by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Shares of DHHC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.