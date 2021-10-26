Cipher Capital LP Invests $218,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

