Cipher Capital LP Invests $246,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Cannae by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cannae by 42.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,242 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 27.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

