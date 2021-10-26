Cipher Capital LP Sells 128,976 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 128,976 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.