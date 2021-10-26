Cipher Capital LP Sells 56,101 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 56,101 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

COP stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.