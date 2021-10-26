Cipher Capital LP Sells 75,327 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,327 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

