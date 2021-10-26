Cipher Capital LP Takes $258,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,554,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.