Citigroup Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $219.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $214.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.43.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $190.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after buying an additional 184,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

