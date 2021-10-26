Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Citizens Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.