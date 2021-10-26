Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.