Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civeo stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,694 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civeo stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 812.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Civeo were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

