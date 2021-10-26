Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIVB opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Civista Bancshares stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

