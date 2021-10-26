Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $29.51. Clarus shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 3,243 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $954.51 million, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clarus by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clarus by 357.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 78,707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clarus by 102,728.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.