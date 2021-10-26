Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after buying an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,020,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 692,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

