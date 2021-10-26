Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 802158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

