CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

CCNE stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

