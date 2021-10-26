CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNX Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of CNX Resources worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.