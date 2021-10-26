Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $251,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $399.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.50 and a 12-month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.