Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.