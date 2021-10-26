Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTR opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

