Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

