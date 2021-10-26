Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,132 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

