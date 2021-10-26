Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GameStop by 47.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in GameStop by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.