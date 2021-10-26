Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,054 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

URBN opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.