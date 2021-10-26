Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $32.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

