Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,955. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.