Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CBU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,955. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.