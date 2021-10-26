Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Down to $75.69

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.69, but opened at $66.81. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 10,686 shares trading hands.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -142.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

