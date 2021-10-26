Comparing T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for T2 Biosystems and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $2.91, indicating a potential upside of 234.00%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Assure.

Risk & Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 7.98 -$46.80 million ($0.39) -2.24 Assure $3.52 million 100.32 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -14.55

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -166.02% -510.02% -57.97% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Assure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

