Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CODI stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

