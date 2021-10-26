Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

