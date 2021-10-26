ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

