ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Merewether Investment Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 634.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,644 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 6.0% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,510 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 473,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. 134,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427,326. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.