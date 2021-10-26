Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 93,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

