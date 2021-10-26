Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.