Contrasting SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marchex and SITO Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 2.61 -$38.45 million ($0.36) -8.97 SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.04 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Marchex and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.45%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -22.26% -19.67% -13.56% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marchex beats SITO Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

