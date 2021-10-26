Convergence (CONV) Achieves Market Cap of $33.38 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00218007 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

