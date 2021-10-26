CorVel (CRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. CorVel has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,259,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,755 shares of company stock worth $6,419,837. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CorVel stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CorVel were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.