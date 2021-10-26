Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Costamare has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.