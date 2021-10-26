CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

