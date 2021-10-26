Craig Hallum Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $45.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.66% from the stock’s current price.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 268.43 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnite has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

