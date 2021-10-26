Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

