Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 8,146 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XHR. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

